Oppenheimer Boosts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $45.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TREE. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

LendingTree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $28.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.27. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

