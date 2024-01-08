BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Hits 1-Day Volume of $634,221.03 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $44,973.88 or 1.00030993 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $558.52 million and approximately $634,221.03 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 43,658.40838461 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $598,585.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

