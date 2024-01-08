Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Saratoga Investment from $28.75 to $26.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $26.17 on Monday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $343.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 240.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at about $905,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

