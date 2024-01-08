STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $104.17 Million

STP (STPT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $104.17 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STP has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00016635 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,973.88 or 1.00030993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011024 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010428 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00182744 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000054 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05183696 USD and is down -9.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $11,635,336.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

