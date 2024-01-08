Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0030

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.82 million and approximately $785,721.69 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002433 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000496 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00021004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000221 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

