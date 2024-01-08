Terra Classic Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $678.50 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $678.50 million and approximately $57.56 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001499 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001167 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,814,122,704,215 coins and its circulating supply is 5,852,435,614,494 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.