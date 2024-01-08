Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0000

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 31.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $975,819.82 and approximately $496.33 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00075836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00028865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00021201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.