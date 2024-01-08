Fiduciary Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.0% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.11 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

