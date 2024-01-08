Fiduciary Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Fiduciary Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $117.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.09 and its 200 day moving average is $120.50. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $131.07. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

