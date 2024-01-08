Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,007 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Intuitive Surgical worth $366,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $322.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.90 and a 200-day moving average of $307.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

