Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,524,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412,874 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.59% of Energy Transfer worth $259,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ET. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.92%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

