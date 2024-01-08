Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 976,033 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976,033 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up about 0.5% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $224,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mplx by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

