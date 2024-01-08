iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.14

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.14 and last traded at $87.14, with a volume of 136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.19.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

