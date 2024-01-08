Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.40

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 922611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on DADA shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $396.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.09 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 2.3% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 139,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

