Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 691,270 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,813,349 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 691,270 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $189,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 136,883 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 372,376 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 227,448 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.48.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.12. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

