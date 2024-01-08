STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.48

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 70021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 0.84.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.65 million. Equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 164,607 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $5,622,975.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,778,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,046,438.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 920,868 shares of company stock valued at $29,943,659 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

