iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.70

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 1163152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

