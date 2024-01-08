The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.86

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 2187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 181,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.