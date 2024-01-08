Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.99

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.99 and last traded at $77.99, with a volume of 14498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average is $64.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

