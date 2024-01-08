Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of LGI opened at $14.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
