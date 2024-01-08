Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LGI opened at $14.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000.

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.