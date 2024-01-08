The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.7506 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at $64.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TD

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.