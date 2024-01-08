InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th.

InterDigital has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect InterDigital to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

InterDigital Price Performance

InterDigital stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 35.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that InterDigital will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

See Also

