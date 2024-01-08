Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Announces Dividend of $0.34

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3446 per share by the energy company on Thursday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Repsol stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. Repsol has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

REPYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

