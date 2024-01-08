City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th.
City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. City Office REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.
City Office REIT Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
City Office REIT Company Profile
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
