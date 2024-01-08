Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Comstock Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.