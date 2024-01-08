Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameresco

Ameresco Stock Performance

NYSE AMRC opened at $28.69 on Monday. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $339,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,720 shares in the company, valued at $18,438,895.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $339,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,720 shares in the company, valued at $18,438,895.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $451,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 793,720 shares in the company, valued at $17,930,134.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,350. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 793,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,298 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 618,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,779,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,181,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.