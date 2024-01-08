Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price at C$131.42

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$131.42.

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cormark lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

TSE:BMO opened at C$130.42 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.67 and a one year high of C$137.64. The stock has a market cap of C$94.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$117.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$116.43.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.2992495 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

