Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $47.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.62.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 231,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 139,384 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $25.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.94. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $41.06.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
