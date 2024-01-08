Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $47.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GH

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 231,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 139,384 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $25.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.94. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.