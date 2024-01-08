Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG opened at $167.75 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $171.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

