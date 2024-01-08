Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $37.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $36.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $497,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

