AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

ANAB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

ANAB opened at $21.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.28. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 988.11% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

