Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $19.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.24. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $31,870.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,515.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $105,258. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

