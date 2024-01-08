aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $20.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.
LIFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
aTyr Pharma Price Performance
aTyr Pharma stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market cap of $87.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.18.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
