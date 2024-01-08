CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CAVA Group by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAVA opened at $41.15 on Monday. CAVA Group has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $58.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.49 million. CAVA Group had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

