OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONEW shares. TheStreet lowered OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ONEW

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $31.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $496.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $450.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 710.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.