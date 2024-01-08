Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BCYC opened at $17.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $513.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.80. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 650.60% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%. Research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

