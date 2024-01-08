Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $498.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIO. UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BIO opened at $316.38 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.58.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

