Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.57.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Public Storage by 5.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.0% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $298.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.87. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

