Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,168,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,656,000 after buying an additional 172,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,001,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,776,000 after buying an additional 362,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 20,392,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,150,000 after buying an additional 188,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,523,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,484,000 after buying an additional 1,759,556 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $15.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.23. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

