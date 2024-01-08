Bone Biologics (BBLG) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bone Biologics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bone Biologics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A -$1.49 million -0.10 Bone Biologics Competitors $1.29 billion $101.63 million 26.65

Bone Biologics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics. Bone Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

44.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics’ peers have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -142.95% -93.35% Bone Biologics Competitors -85.37% -78.74% -19.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bone Biologics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bone Biologics Competitors 376 1134 2345 95 2.55

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 20.82%. Given Bone Biologics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bone Biologics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Bone Biologics peers beat Bone Biologics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

