Reviewing Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) & Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF)

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Music Group and Roku’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Music Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Roku $3.37 billion 3.78 -$498.01 million ($6.17) -14.47

Universal Music Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roku.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

69.2% of Roku shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Roku shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Universal Music Group and Roku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Music Group N/A N/A N/A Roku -25.79% -34.61% -20.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Universal Music Group and Roku, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Music Group 1 0 2 0 2.33 Roku 4 12 10 0 2.23

Universal Music Group currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.73%. Roku has a consensus price target of $84.74, indicating a potential downside of 5.10%. Given Roku’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Roku is more favorable than Universal Music Group.

Summary

Roku beats Universal Music Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations. The Music Publishing segment discovers and develops songwriters, as well as owns and administers the copyright for musical compositions used in recordings, public performances, and related uses, such as films and advertisements. The Merchandising & Other segment produces and sells artist and other branded products through various sales channels, including fashion retail, concert touring, and internet, as well as offers brand rights management services. The company has approximately 3 million recordings, 4 million owned and administered titles, and 220 artists/brands, as well as owns approximately 50 labels covering various music genres. Universal Music Group N.V. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Hilversum, the Netherlands.

About Roku

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device. In addition, it offers billing services; and brand sponsorship and promotions, as well as manufactures, sells, and licenses smart TVs under the Roku TV name. Further, the company provides streaming players, audio products, and smart home products and accessories under the Roku brand name. It offers its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through its website in the United States, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Germany. Roku, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

