Comparing Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) and BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA)

BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA – Get Free Report) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BlueRiver Acquisition and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BlueRiver Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueRiver Acquisition N/A -24.55% -1.70% Axonics -3.50% -2.04% -1.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BlueRiver Acquisition and Axonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueRiver Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Axonics 0 0 10 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Axonics has a consensus price target of $71.60, suggesting a potential upside of 24.37%. Given Axonics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axonics is more favorable than BlueRiver Acquisition.

This table compares BlueRiver Acquisition and Axonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueRiver Acquisition N/A N/A $8.49 million N/A N/A Axonics $273.70 million 10.66 -$59.70 million ($0.25) -230.28

BlueRiver Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axonics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of BlueRiver Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Axonics shares are held by institutional investors. 79.9% of BlueRiver Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Axonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BlueRiver Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axonics beats BlueRiver Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Axonics

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.