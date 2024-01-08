LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $120.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

