Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $37.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.33 and a beta of 0.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $136.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.55 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 96.33% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $132,365.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $132,365.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,249. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

