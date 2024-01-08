Analyzing Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -106.91% -17.90% -7.38% Crescent Capital BDC 32.94% 10.73% 4.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stronghold Digital Mining and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 2 0 2.67 Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 2 0 2.67

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus price target of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 138.76%. Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.78%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Crescent Capital BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.70 -$89.26 million ($17.51) -0.41 Crescent Capital BDC $116.72 million 5.46 $15.54 million $1.54 11.17

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

