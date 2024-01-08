Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Financial Review

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Verisk Analytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A ($53,814.20) 0.00 Verisk Analytics $2.50 billion 13.57 $953.90 million $3.40 68.74

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

22.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A -427.00% -260.51% Verisk Analytics 19.04% 135.34% 17.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mullen Automotive and Verisk Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Verisk Analytics 0 8 7 0 2.47

Verisk Analytics has a consensus price target of $248.57, indicating a potential upside of 6.36%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Mullen Automotive on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields. It focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty insurance customers, as well as develops machine learned and artificially intelligent models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

