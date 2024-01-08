Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Earns “Peer Perform” Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their peer perform rating on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MBLY. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.55.

MBLY stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.31.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421,694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $82,304,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 37.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

