Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 517.99% and a negative net margin of 176.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.