Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after buying an additional 2,522,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after buying an additional 466,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

