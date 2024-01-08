PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $120.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $93.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PHM. Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.82.

PHM opened at $101.48 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average of $82.91.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

